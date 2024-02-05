Google, Yahoo are cracking down on inbox spam. Don’t expect less email marketing
Katie Deighton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Feb 2024, 05:45 PM IST
SummaryMarketers hope new rules from Google and Yahoo will clear inboxes of what they see as real junk and stop people from reporting their advertising emails as spam.
Tech giants Google and Yahoo are lowering the hammer on indiscriminate email marketing by introducing new requirements for bulk senders.
