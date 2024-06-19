Government aims 25% women workforce in Indian aviation by 2025
The industry estimates an average of 5-14% presence of women workers across various roles in the aviation sector of India, with the highest representation in the pilot category at 14%.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to the stakeholders to increase the participation of women in the aviation workforce to 25% by 2025, as the government looks at ways to break gender bias and promote women empowerment in the country.