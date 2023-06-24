Government approves wage hike of Coal India's non-executive employees1 min read 24 Jun 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Coal Ministry approves wage revision agreement for non-executive employees of Coal India Limited, providing a 19 per cent minimum guaranteed benefit from July 1, 2021.
The Coal Ministry said that it has approved a wage revision agreement that was reached with trade unions for non-executive employees of Coal India Limited. The agreement provides for a 19 per cent of minimum guaranteed benefit from July 1, 2021, on emoluments - basic, Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), Special Dearness Allowance (SDA) and attendance bonus – besides a 25 per cent increase in allowances.
