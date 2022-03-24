NEW DELHI : Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement in India launched in 2016 has enabled the procurement of ₹1 lakh crore within 2021-22, 160% higher compared to last fiscal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter and said that the GeM platform is empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from small businesses.

Speaking to reporters here, Prashant Kumar Singh, CEO, GeM said that central public sector enterprises (CPSE) procured goods and services worth around ₹43,000 crore on GeM, showing an approximate growth of 508% as compared to last fiscal. He added that states continued to be important stakeholders with around 30% contribution to total GMV.

He said that Defence Ministry is of the highest procurers on GeM, while public sector undertakings (PSU) form nearly 25% of the total procurement on the platform.

Singh further informed that that integration of the marketplace and India Post is in advanced stages and is expected to complete in the next two months.

Regarding the progress on bringing works procurement under the ambit of GeM, Singh Mint: “Making the procurement of works through GeM mandatory is in discussion and the government will take a call on it. We stand ready to open it for works as well as all sectors and ministries."

Mint had earlier reported that Government e-Marketplace (GeM) may procure works for ministries, departments, and government organizations, adding a lucrative business strand to the goods and services it already procures and that India’s works procurement accounts for around ₹10 trillion.

Stressing on the objective of GeM to bring in more transparency in the public procurement process, Singh said that earlier that each department had different procurements rules and even the interpretation was different by different departments which led to corruption and GeM has streamlined the process and brought in transparency, reducing the scope of corruption.

“GeM is integrating with Panchayati Raj Institutions to allow online buying and selling by the Panchayats at the grassroot level. The pilot in Gurgaon district panchayats has been successfully completed. Gem is in an advanced stage of integration with IndiaPost for extending logistics services at the grassroot level," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

GeM CEO Singh said that the integration is likely to complete in the next two months.

Outlining changes and reforms to the GeM platform, the statement said: "GeM has enabled schedule-wise evaluation for BoQ bids. The buyers can now publish and evaluate item-wise, group-wise, consignee-wise for the BoQ Bids."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.