Govt explores steps to boost affordable NBFC loans
Besides agriculture, MSMEs are a cornerstone of the Indian economy, contributing 30% to gross domestic product, 45% to manufacturing output, and 48% to exports
NEW DELHI : The Centre is exploring options such as increasing the deposit acceptance limit for eligible non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), introducing deposit insurance and creating a specific liquidity window for NBFCs, according to two officials. The goal is to lower funding costs, enabling NBFCs to offer loans to crucial sectors such as agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises, at more affordable interest rates, they added.