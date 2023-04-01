Govt may defer EV incentive-linked tests2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:46 AM IST
- MHI had notified the new testing parameters as mandatory for obtaining government incentives following multiple instances of EVs catching fires last year.
Electric vehicle makers are expecting a six-month relief to obtain mandatory certifications under the ministry of heavy industry’s (MHI) battery safety tests, industry people familiar with the matter said. The tests are linked to EV makers receiving subsidies for producing vehicles under the Fame-II scheme, the people said requesting anonymity. The tests will also be applicable for claiming incentives for batteries under the PLI for advanced chemistry cells (ACC).
