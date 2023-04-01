Govt may defer EV incentive-linked tests

So far, not a single automaker from any segment has been able to obtain certifications under MHI’s November 2022 notification, as the industry focused on first complying with the new AIS 038 and AIS 156 EV battery safety standards issued under the central motor vehicle rules notified by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) last September, and implemented from 31 March. MHI had notified the new testing parameters as mandatory for obtaining government incentives following multiple instances of EVs catching fires last year.