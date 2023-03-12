To improve their financial health, the central government may have to infuse more capital in the three public sector general insurance firms, said senior government official on 12 March.

Earlier in 2022, the government had provided ₹5,000 crore capital to three insurers -- National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company.

Though this year, the finance ministry would take a call as to how much capital they would require to meet regulatory requirement, the official said.

The official added that the firms are not in good financial health and fund would be infused in these entities to augment their solvency margin.

As per details, the solvency margin is the extra capital the companies must hold over and above the claim amounts they are likely to incur as it acts as a financial backup in extreme situations, enabling the company to settle all claims.

According to the regulator IRDAI's mandate, the minimum solvency ratio insurance companies must maintain is 1.5 to lower risks. In terms of solvency margin, the required value is 150 per cent.

In the Budget 2023-24, the the capital infusion for insurance companies has not been done, but he funds can be sought through supplementary demand, the official said.

During 2020-21, ₹9,950 crore was infused in three public sector general insurers by the government, out of which ₹3,605 crore was infused in United India Insurance, ₹3,175 crore in National Insurance and ₹3,170 crore in Oriental Insurance.

Also, an external consultant has also suggested a host of reforms to be undertaken by these companies, besides the capital infusion. The official added that few of the suggestions have been incorporated and others are at the different phases of implementation.

Of the four state-run general insurance companies only New India Assurance Company is listed on the stock exchanges; the remaining three are wholly owned by the government.

The government has already announced its intention to privatise one general insurance company. To facilitate privatisation, Parliament has already approved amendments to the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act (GIBNA).

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2021-22 had announced a big-ticket privatisation agenda, which included two public sector banks and one general insurance company.

With PTI inputs.