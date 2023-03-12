Govt may infuse more capital in public sector general insurers next year2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:51 PM IST
- Earlier in 2022, the government had provided ₹5,000 crore capital to three insurers -- National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company.
To improve their financial health, the central government may have to infuse more capital in the three public sector general insurance firms, said senior government official on 12 March.
