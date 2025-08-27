Fresh start for bankrupt firms: Govt plans ‘clean slate’ rules to spare buyers from legacy debt
Summary
- The government plans to amend the insolvency law with a ‘clean slate’ provision, shielding buyers of bankrupt firms from legacy dues once a resolution plan is approved.
- The move aims to speed up corporate turnarounds, cut litigation, and attract more investors to distressed assets.
New Delhi: New investors in bankrupt companies will be spared the baggage of unpaid dues under a proposed amendment to India’s insolvency law, a move aimed at speeding up corporate turnarounds and reducing legal uncertainty.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story