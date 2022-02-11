Why govt wants NHAI to dial down debt

NHAI is estimated to pay around ₹30,000 crore in interest costs in FY23. The plan is to prepay and switch about ₹46,000 crore of debt next year, reducing the debt servicing burden. Also, the authority is expecting a jump in toll collections from build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects that will generate ₹33,000 crore revenue in FY22, rising to ₹37-38,000 crore in FY23. Revenue is expected to shoot up to ₹50,000 crore in three years after the Bharat Mala projects are completed. NHAI has now started monetizing assets with the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model. It has also come out with its first InvIT this year. NHAI raised over ₹24,000 crore from these sources.