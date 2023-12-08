GQG buys stake in GMR Airports Infra
In 2020, Paris-based airport operator ADP purchased a 49% stake in GMR Airports Ltd, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, with the GMR Group holding the rest
Mumbai: GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd witnessed a significant shake-up in its shareholding pattern on Friday. Rajiv Jain-led US-based boutique investment manager, acquired a 4.68% stake (282.8 million shares) in the company for ₹1,671.55 crore via a block deal on the exchange. The average price per share was ₹59.09.