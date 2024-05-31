Grant Thornton is now the biggest accounting firm to get private-equity backing
Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 May 2024, 09:26 PM IST
SummaryThe firm’s Chicago-based U.S. unit closed a deal with New Mountain Capital that creates a new limited liability company for nonaudit services.
Grant Thornton became the largest accounting firm to sell a piece of itself to a private-equity investor on Friday, giving it more financial firepower to make acquisitions and investments—and, potentially, a new client in its owners.
