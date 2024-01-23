Grayscale led the fight for Bitcoin ETFs. Now its fund is bleeding billions.

For years, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, known by its ticker symbol GBTC, was one of the few options for individual investors to get exposure to bitcoin without having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly. But GBTC wasn’t an ETF, and investors couldn’t easily redeem shares for the underlying bitcoin. The fund’s shares would trade at a premium or a discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it held. Since early 2021, the fund had traded at an increasingly steep discount to the underlying bitcoin it held, peaking at nearly 50% in December 2022.