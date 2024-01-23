Grayscale led the fight for Bitcoin ETFs. Now its fund is bleeding billions.

The crypto asset manager that forced U.S. regulators’ hand in approving bitcoin exchange-traded funds has lost billions from their launch.
Investors cashed out $2.8 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust after it converted into an ETF on Jan. 11, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data through Friday.
In contrast, nine newly launched spot-bitcoin ETFs have drawn about $4 billion in inflows within their first six trading days, with funds from BlackRock and Fidelity Investments each attracting more than $1 billion in inflows.
Grayscale’s bitcoin fund remains the largest with $22.9 billion in assets as of Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs earlier this month after repeatedly rejecting applications for such funds on the basis that the underlying market was susceptible to fraud. When approving the bitcoin ETFs, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said a court ruling last year in favor of Grayscale had compelled the change.
For years, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, known by its ticker symbol GBTC, was one of the few options for individual investors to get exposure to bitcoin without having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly. But GBTC wasn’t an ETF, and investors couldn’t easily redeem shares for the underlying bitcoin. The fund’s shares would trade at a premium or a discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it held. Since early 2021, the fund had traded at an increasingly steep discount to the underlying bitcoin it held, peaking at nearly 50% in December 2022.
Grayscale sued the SEC in 2022 after the agency rejected its previous bid to turn its bitcoin trust into an ETF. The fund’s discount has narrowed to near zero after it transformed into an ETF.
Investors taking profits on GBTC’s price gain and moving to lower-fee competitors have helped drag crypto markets lower, according to analysts at JPMorgan.
Crypto investors had hoped that the new bitcoin ETFs would unlock a gush of money from individual investors into bitcoin, boosting the price of the digital currency. But since the SEC approval, the price of bitcoin has fallen over 10%. The largest cryptocurrency traded at $39,852 Monday afternoon, down from $46,000 on Jan. 10 when the funds were approved.
An intense fee war among asset managers had broken out even before the funds’ launch. While Grayscale slashed the fee on its bitcoin trust to 1.5% from 2%, rivals including BlackRock and Fidelity offered promotional rates as low as zero for the first several months.
Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale’s chief executive, said the fund’s 1.5% fee is warranted given its “liquidity, tight spreads, and a decadelong track record."
George Bodine, a 67-year-old retired airline captain in Covington, Ky., said he would sell his GBTC shares soon and reinvest the proceeds in similar funds offered by BlackRock, Fidelity and VanEck. An investor in Grayscale’s fund since 2020, Bodine said GBTC’s 1.5% management fee makes it an outlier among competitors and “a grievous mistake."
One reason for some investors to hold on to GBTC despite the high fee might be taxes. Investors who own GBTC in taxable accounts and are considering switching to a cheaper ETF could get hit with big capital-gains tax bills. This is especially true for those who bought the fund while it was trading at a big discount and are now sitting on huge gains.
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX sold a large portion of its GBTC holdings, according to people familiar with the matter.
FTX held more than 22 million units of GBTC worth $597 million as of October last year, according to bankruptcy filings. FTX declined to comment.
John Hoffman, Grayscale’s managing director of sales and distribution, said it has only been a few days since GBTC launched as the largest spot-bitcoin ETF with $28 billion in assets, and investors tend to use large capital-markets ETFs in a variety of investing strategies.
“We anticipate GBTC’s diverse shareholder base will continue to deploy strategies that impact inflows and outflows," he said.
Write to Vicky Ge Huang at vicky.huang@wsj.com and Alexander Saeedy at alexander.saeedy@wsj.com