Great companies build people first: Manish Padharia on leadership, people growth, and lasting community impact

Manish Padharia, Managing Director, ARaymond India Pvt. Ltd., shares his perspective on building an organisation where employees help shape the future, leaders are developed from within, and success is measured by business achievements, employee development, and positive societal impact.

Fostering an organisation that puts people at the heart of everything we do For Manish Padharia, long-term success begins with people. Since the establishment of ARaymond India in 2007, this belief has shaped the company's approach to growth, leadership, and culture.

Today, ARaymond India is a trusted provider of fastening and assembly solutions serving the mobility, energies, healthcare, industrial, and construction sectors. As part of the global ARaymond Network, with more than 160 years of innovation and expertise, the company has built its reputation not only on technical excellence but also on its commitment to developing people and creating meaningful impact on society.

"Sustainable growth comes from leaders who enable others to succeed," says Manish.

At ARaymond India, this principle guides how talent is nurtured, opportunities are created, and the future of the organisation is shaped.

Developing leaders for tomorrow Rather than waiting for leadership positions to open, ARaymond India focuses on preparing people well in advance.

"Future-ready leaders are not created when a vacancy appears. They are developed years in advance," Manish explains.

This approach is supported through long-term workforce planning, mentoring, cross-functional exposure, and international opportunities that help employees broaden their perspectives and build new capabilities. The objective is not simply to prepare individuals for larger roles, but to cultivate leaders who embody the organisation's values and can inspire others to succeed.

By investing consistently in leadership development, ARaymond India ensures continuity, strengthens succession planning, and creates opportunities for individuals to realise their full potential.

Creating a culture of ownership through participation A defining aspect of ARaymond India's culture is the belief that employees should have a voice in shaping the organisation's future.

"People feel ownership when they see a clear connection between their contribution and the company's success," says Manish.

Employees are encouraged to contribute, participate in strategic initiatives, and collaborate across functions. This inclusive approach fosters engagement while enabling diverse perspectives to influence decision-making.

The organisation also encourages experimentation and learning. New ideas are welcomed, and setbacks are viewed as opportunities to gain insights and improve. As Manish highlights, "There is freedom to try and fail and, of course, learn from the mistakes during the course." This mindset helps create an environment where innovation can thrive and employees feel empowered to contribute beyond their day-to-day responsibilities.

Making a difference beyond the workplace For ARaymond India, creating value extends beyond business performance.

The organisation actively invests in initiatives that support education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, women's empowerment, and youth development. These efforts reflect a long-standing commitment to strengthening communities and contributing to inclusive growth.

"A business can only thrive when the society around it thrives," says Manish.

Whether through improving access to healthcare, supporting learning opportunities, promoting sustainability, or encouraging youth participation through sports initiatives, the focus remains on creating positive and lasting change.

What makes these initiatives meaningful is the active involvement of employees, who contribute with their time, ideas, and energy towards causes that align with the organisation's values.

Unlocking potential within the organisation Manish believes that one of the biggest opportunities for any organisation lies in recognising and developing the talent already within its teams.

"Many organisations invest significant effort in hiring talent but often underestimate the potential that already exists within their workforce," he notes.

Creating opportunities for growth, encouraging continuous learning, and empowering employees to take on new challenges are essential to building a strong workplace culture. According to Manish, leadership is ultimately about helping people discover capabilities they may not yet recognise in themselves.

"A great workplace is built when leaders create opportunities, listen to their people, and remove barriers to growth and act as true servant leaders."

This philosophy continues to shape ARaymond India's journey, fostering an environment where individuals can contribute meaningfully, grow professionally, and make a positive impact both within and beyond the organisation.

For Manish, any recognition received by the company is a reflection of the collective efforts of its people.

"This recognition belongs to every employee who contributes to making ARaymond India a workplace where they can grow, contribute, and succeed."