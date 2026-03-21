Great Eastern Shipping gains as charter rates double due to war in West Asia

A year ago, GE Shipping had about a fifth of its crude and product tankers and about 30-40% of its dry bulk carriers on time charter, its management said in an investor call on 12 May 2025. Presently, the entirety of its crude fleet is on the spot market, and the share of dry bulk carriers on the spot market has gone up to 80-85%, as per its latest investor call on 30 January. All of its vessels are currently in use, the company said.