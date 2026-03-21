Mumbai: As war roils the Persian Gulf and the global economy feels its shockwaves, just across the Arabian Sea in Mumbai sits Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd, one of the few winners of a conflict that nobody but a few wanted.
Great Eastern Shipping gains as charter rates double due to war in West Asia
SummaryThe shipping firm is using high spot-market exposure to capitalize on increased global charter rates fuelled by the West Asia war. Its strategic fleet positioning and successful navigation of blockaded waters have driven a 27% stock rally despite a broader market correction.
Mumbai: As war roils the Persian Gulf and the global economy feels its shockwaves, just across the Arabian Sea in Mumbai sits Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd, one of the few winners of a conflict that nobody but a few wanted.
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