Orix announces plan to sell stake in Greenko to promoter; invest $750 mn in AM Green

New Delhi: Japan’s financial services firm Orix Corp. on Monday said it will reenter a share transfer agreement to sell its 17.5% stake in Greenko Energy Holdings to AM Green Power B.V., in what will be among the largest transactions in India’s green energy space.

Orix said in a statement that the decisions taken on Sunday also include reentering the agreement to invest in the convertible note issued by AM Green B.V, owned by founders of Greenko Group Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli. The deal is part of Orix’s capital recycling strategy, with the transaction valuing Greenko Energy at $7.5 billion.

Mint reported about the $1.4 billion deal on Sunday and that the deal will be announced on Monday. Under the terms of the deal, Orix gets $650 million in cash, plus $750 million worth of stock, amounting to 10% in AM Green through convertible notes. Chalamalasetty and Kolli will own the remaining 90% stake in AM Green. A private credit debt of $650 million was raised for the deal.

“If the sale price is estimated using the exchange rate as of June 27, 2025, ($1 = ¥144.58), Orix expects to record a gain on the sale of approximately ¥93.4 billion ($647.58 million) (including the valuation gain on the 2.5% stake which we will continue to hold) in the consolidated financial statements in the second quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026,” the statement said.

“AM Green B.V. has a call option on the remaining 2.5% stake that ORIX Corp. holds in Greenko Energy Holdings for 18 months. The plan is to acquire that portion as well, valued at around $150 million,” said a person aware of the development, requesting anonymity.

AM Green Group president and Greenko Group president and joint managing director Mahesh Kolli declined to comment on the remaining 2.5% stake sale.

Once the transaction is concluded, Chalamalasetty and Kolli will hold 28% stake in Hyderabad-based Greenko Energy, through their personal stakes as well as the stake held by AM Green, while sovereign wealth funds GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will hold 58% and 14% respectively.

Greenko portfolio Greenko has a 12 gigawatt (GW) operational portfolio of wind, solar, hydro, and pumped storage projects; with another 20 GW under construction. It is also eyeing new areas of business, including nuclear power, and participated in Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd’s (NPCIL) process called for setting up small modular reactors for captive consumption.

Greenko is also jointly developing India's largest electrolyzer plant of 2 GW annual production capacity with John Cockerill in Kakinada.

“ORIX has supported Greenko’s business growth since it invested in March 2021. ORIX decided to sell 17.5% of the 20% share holdings in Greenko and invest in AMG Lux as part of its capital recycling strategy. ORIX aims to invest in the next generation of the energy sector (including green molecules) by using part of these funds, an area expected to grow rapidly as the world works towards achieving decarbonization,” the statement said.

The deal has been in the works for some time, and Orix terminated the pact on 25 April for not meeting the conditions precedent.

“ORIX had announced in January 2025 that it had entered into a share transfer agreement of Greenko and a new investment in AMG Lux, but because the conditions precedent had not been satisfied, the agreement had been terminated in April 2025 . However, after further consideration among related parties, we have decided to reenter into this agreement,” the statement said.

“Regulatory approvals under the Indian Competition Act have already been obtained, and ORIX plans to complete the partial transfer of Greenko shares and underwriting of the convertible notes by the end of July 2025,” the statement added.

AM Green, on its part, has been putting the downstream piece together and is setting up production facilities for green molecules; including green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, e-methanol, sustainable aviation fuels, and various downstream high-value chemicals, for decarbonization in hard-to-abate industries.