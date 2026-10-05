Greenko founders-backed AM Intelligence orders 20,000 Nvidia GPUs in $4 billion deal

New Delhi: Greenko founders-backed AM Intelligence (AMI) has placed a binding order for 20,000 Nvidia Rubin graphics processing units (GPUs) in a deal valued at around $4 billion to set up a 70MW capacity, according to two people aware of the development.
An announcement about this will be made shortly. These Nvidia Rubin GPUs will supply 70MW power, to drive a 100MW expansion across India and Malaysia despite global chip shortages. This follows an August deal to deploy 9,000 GPUs at its Hyderabad centre for cloud computing.