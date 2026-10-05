Greenko founders-backed AM Intelligence orders 20,000 Nvidia GPUs in $4 billion deal

AMI plans to set up 1GW of Compute-as-a-Service capacity and 5GW of powered AI data centres in India, US and Europe. In January, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with InvestUP, the Uttar Pradesh government's investment arm, at Davos to set up an AI hub with 1GW capacity by 2030 with a cumulative investment of $25 billion and deployment of 500,000 high-performance chips.