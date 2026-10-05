Greenko founders-backed AM Intelligence orders 20,000 Nvidia GPUs in $4 billion deal

New Delhi: Greenko founders-backed AM Intelligence (AMI) has placed a binding order for 20,000 Nvidia Rubin graphics processing units (GPUs) in a deal valued at around $4 billion to set up a 70MW capacity, according to two people aware of the development.
New Delhi: Greenko founders-backed AM Intelligence (AMI) has placed a binding order for 20,000 Nvidia Rubin graphics processing units (GPUs) in a deal valued at around $4 billion to set up a 70MW capacity, according to two people aware of the development.
An announcement about this will be made shortly. These Nvidia Rubin GPUs will supply 70MW power, to drive a 100MW expansion across India and Malaysia despite global chip shortages. This follows an August deal to deploy 9,000 GPUs at its Hyderabad centre for cloud computing.
An announcement about this will be made shortly. These Nvidia Rubin GPUs will supply 70MW power, to drive a 100MW expansion across India and Malaysia despite global chip shortages. This follows an August deal to deploy 9,000 GPUs at its Hyderabad centre for cloud computing.
Once this order is deployed, AM Intelligence will operate the largest operational compute capacity in India by the second quarter of 2027.
These Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 GPUs are far more advanced than the previous Blackwell generation and deliver better power efficiency.
“The plan is to provide Indian electrons for Indian tokens with GPU-as-a-rental service,” said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.
AMI will power the GPUs with clean energy and storage from AM Green and Greenko’s 50GW infrastructure platform.
Amid AI expansion
The development comes as India looks to expand its domestic AI computing infrastructure. AMI plans to cater to hyperscalers, neo-cloud providers, India's sovereign AI initiatives, frontier AI labs, AI-native companies and local developer communities.
“AMI plans to bring another 300MW capacity online in the next 15 months, requiring an investment of $20 billion. This is in addition to the $6 billion proposed investment for 100MW, towards which around $500 million is already deployed,” said the first person cited above.
AMI plans to set up 1GW of Compute-as-a-Service capacity and 5GW of powered AI data centres in India, US and Europe. In January, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with InvestUP, the Uttar Pradesh government's investment arm, at Davos to set up an AI hub with 1GW capacity by 2030 with a cumulative investment of $25 billion and deployment of 500,000 high-performance chips.
Nvidia, on its part, has partnered with several companies in India, including Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp.
India has an installed data centre capacity of 1.2GW, which will grow to about 10GW by the end of this decade. Large data centres are expected to come up in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Big plans
AM Green is owned by the founders of Greenko Group, Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli. In June 2025, AM Green announced a $1.4 billion deal to acquire a 17.5% equity stake in Greenko Energy Holdings from Japan’s financial services firm Orix Corp., valuing Greenko Energy at $7.5 billion.
Queries emailed to spokespersons of AM Green, Greenko and Nvidia remained unanswered till press time.
AM Green Group president and Greenko Group president and joint managing director Mahesh Kolli declined to comment.
The other companies that have announced big plans in the AI space include Yotta Data Services, Adani Group, Reliance Industries, Tata Group and Larsen & Toubro.
Under the IndiaAI Mission, launched in March 2024, the government aims to enable a robust, sovereign, and inclusive Artificial Intelligence ecosystem, with a total budget outlay of ₹10,371.92 crore over five years.
AM Group is building platforms across green molecules, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, e-methanol, sustainable aviation fuels, and various downstream high-value chemicals, to enable decarbonization in hard-to-abate industries, materials, and AI technologies.