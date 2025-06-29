Exclusive: Greenko founders buy Orix Corp.’ 20% in Greenko Energy for $1.4 billion, announcement on Monday
Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 29 Jun 2025, 09:33 PM IST
Summary
AM Green B.V. has acquired a 20% stake in Greenko Energy Holdings from ORIX Corp. in a $1.4 billion deal. The transaction values Greenko at $7.5 billion, with the founders retaining a 90% stake in AM Green B.V. The deal involves significant cash and stock components.
AM Green B.V., owned by Greenko Group founders Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, has purchased Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp.'s 20% stake in Greenko Energy Holdings in a $1.4 billion equity deal, two people aware of the development said.
