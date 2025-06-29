AM Green is also investing in logistics to export its green ammonia abroad. In May, it signed an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority to build a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe. In January, it partnered with global logistics major DP World to set up advanced logistics and storage infrastructure for green hydrogen and green ammonia exports. It has also partnered the world’s second largest miner Rio Tinto through AMG Metals & Minerals to set up the biggest global green energy based aluminium production facility in India at an investment of around $6 billion for a 1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) aluminium smelter and a 2 million tonne alumina production facility in India.