Greenko taps cash flow to prepay debt of $500 mn

Greenko taps cash flow to prepay debt of $500 mn2 min read . 06:19 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Greenko Energy Holdings has prepaid $500 million of global bonds, scheduled for repayment in August 2023, using its own cash flow. The move brings the company’s total repayment of global bonds to $935 million, a person aware of the development said.
The bonds were sold by Greenko’s subsidiary—Greenko Investment Company. This pre-payment comes against the backdrop of Greenko earlier this week repaying $435 million of corporate bonds issued by its subsidiary Greenko Mauritius by taking a fresh loan of $425 million.
Queries emailed to a Greenko Group spokesperson on Sunday evening remained unanswered till press time.
Greenko has India’s largest operational clean energy portfolio of 7.3 gigawatts (GW) and has invested $7.5 billion.
It is building a 50-gigawatt hour (GWh) of storage capacity on pumped storage technology (PSP) as part of its plan to set up an energy storage cloud platform of 100 GWh. National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s (NIIF) Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd has partnered with Greenko Group to store 6-GWh of power in hydro pump storage plants that Greenko is building at Pinnapuram in Andhra Pradesh.
According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, India’s January electricity demand grew by 18% to 184GW from a year earlier.
India recorded an all-time high electricity demand of 211.6GW in June and is expected to reach 225GW during the coming summer.
Greenko is active in the green hydrogen space and plans to supply emission-free fuel to Germany’s biggest gas trader Uniper.
The green ammonia will be supplied from a 1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) production facility in Kakinada that is being set up by Greenko ZeroC Pvt. Ltd.
Greenko also recently partnered with Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp. to jointly explore setting up a 250,000 tonnes green ammonia production facility.
Also, Greenko Group and Belgium’s John Cockerill are setting up a 2GW electrolyzer factory in India, one of the world’s largest, through their joint venture, which will require an investment of $500 million.
Global investors’ interest in India’s green economy continues, with the country having an installed renewable energy capacity of 167GW, with the country’s electricity demand growth from the current levels of per capita electricity consumption of around 1255 kilowatt-hour (kWh).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought investments in India’s green economy.
He said the country’s solar, wind and biogas potential for the private sector is “no less than any gold mine or oil field".
According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), India’s apex power sector planning body, the share of non-fossil fuel generation will grow from 42% of the installed capacity in October last year to 64% by 2029-30.
In her budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized India’s energy transition trajectory and allocated ₹35,000 crore for capital investments towards energy transition and energy security.
She also announced viability gap funding for 4,000MWh (megawatt hour) Battery Energy Storage Systems.