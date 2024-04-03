GroupM retains crown as India's top media agency in 2023
The WPP-owned media agency network emerged as the frontrunner with a total new business value exceeding $654 mn, followed by IPG Mediabrands with over $200 mn, and Omnicom Media Group, securing a new business value of around $128 mn, according to the New Business Barometer 2023 report.
WPP-owned media agency network GroupM solidified its position as the leading media agency group for new business wins in India for the year 2023, according to the New Business Barometer 2023 report by independent global research and data consultancy firm COMvergence.
