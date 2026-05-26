You can't control the speed of innovation, says LTM CEO Lambu

Do you fear the rapid advancement in AI technologies? Don't you think it might prompt clients to curb their tech spending and wait for the next best thing?

You can't control the speed of innovation. I think the biggest point we are all missing in this AI narrative for enterprises is the three Cs. The first one is that, irrespective of the tools and the development in technology, it needs to be applied in ‘context’, and we want to be very close to the business. The second is ‘cost’. No tools and technologies come for free. There has to be an ROI (return on investment) to decide which scenario AI makes sense and which it doesn't. The third is the mindset ‘change’. You can purchase lots of AI tools for multi-million dollars, but if you just use that as a tool to validate your work and create alternative deliverables without actually improving client experience, increasing the manufacturing production or productivity, it's not a wise investment, in my view.