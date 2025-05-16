Groww to acquire Prosus-backed Fisdom for around $150 million
SummaryThe deal, subject to regulatory approval, will mark Groww’s entry into the wealth management segment
Online stock trading platform Groww has signed a definitive agreement to acquire wealth-tech startup Fisdom in an all-cash deal for around $150 million, according to two people with knowledge of the development.
