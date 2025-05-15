Explore

Groww plans confidential IPO filing within two weeks

Mansi Verma , Priyamvada C 1 min read 15 May 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Post the funding from GIC, the company is expected to be valued at $7 billion, sources told Mint.
Post the funding from GIC, the company is expected to be valued at $7 billion, sources told Mint.

Summary

The move comes days after a GIC arm sought CCI nod to invest in the online stock trading platform at a $7 billion valuation

Online stock trading platform Groww will file a confidential draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within the next two weeks for going public, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The plan comes days after Viggo Investment Pte. Ltd., an investment entity of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for approval to acquire a 2.143% stake in Groww, according to a filing with the regulator that Mint has reviewed. In the filing, the investor stated that the transaction is not expected to alter the competitive landscape.

Also read | IPO-bound Groww issues bonus shares to Peak XV, Ribbit, other existing investors

Post the funding from GIC, the company is expected to be valued at $7 billion, the person quoted above told Mint on the condition of anonymity. 

In October 2021, Groww announced a $251 million series E round at a $3 billion valuation. The company has raised a total of $393.3 million in funding so far.

Comment awaited

Groww has declined to comment on Mint's queries.

For its initial public offering (IPO), the stock trading platform has picked banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. In March, IPO-bound Groww issued compulsorily convertible preference shares as bonus to existing investors, including Peak XV and Ribbit, Mint reported.

Groww was founded in 2016, and the process to move its base from Delaware began two years ago. The company relocated its parent entity, Groww Inc, from Delaware, US to Bengaluru, effectively making Groww's primary Indian company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent firm.

Also read | Groww IPO: Fintech gears up to go public, picks JPMorgan, Kotak as banker

With this, Groww joins the fray of Indian startups like electronics brand BoAt, and edtech company Physics Wallah that have filed for an IPO through the confidential route. Food delivery platform Swiggy, which listed on the bourses back in November, also filed a confidential DRHP.

Also read | Groww IPO on the cards? Here's what CEO Lalit Keshre said on future plans

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue