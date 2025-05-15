Groww plans confidential IPO filing within two weeks
SummaryThe move comes days after a GIC arm sought CCI nod to invest in the online stock trading platform at a $7 billion valuation
Online stock trading platform Groww will file a confidential draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within the next two weeks for going public, according to a person familiar with the matter.
