Business News/ Companies / Gruhas Gusto launches accelerator for foodtech startups

Gruhas Gusto launches accelerator for foodtech startups

Staff Writer

  • The aim is to empower them in critical areas like market access, brand building, partnership and distribution networks

The programme is being supported by Gruhas Proptech Fund.

Gruhas Gusto has announced the launch of a six-month accelerator programme for early growth stage companies in the food innovation sector, with the aim of empowering them in critical areas like market access, brand building, partnership and distribution networks, celebrity endorsements and access to seasoned mentors.

The programme is being supported by Gruhas Proptech Fund; the Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, a subsidiary of the Jubilant Bhartia Group; the DLF Family Office, the promoter of India's largest real estate company DLF Ltd; and global venture capital firm Anthill Ventures, along with strategic partnerships with The Hindustan Times, Food Safety Works, CIBA Goa and Upaya Social Ventures, among others.

(The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which published Mint and The Hindustan Times, and the Jubilant Bhartia Group are closely related. There are, however, no promoer crossholdings.)

