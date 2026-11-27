UK-headquartered firm Haleon, spun off from GSK, is looking to expand beyond its traditional consumer health portfolio in India. The maker of Sensodyne, Eno and Iodex is in early talks to acquire a controlling stake in HealthKart, a digital-first nutrition and supplements firm, in a deal that could value it at $1.2-1.4 billion, three people with knowledge of the development said.

“GSK is keen on the health and wellness segment, and has been looking for scaled assets to buy,” said the first person cited above, adding that the discussions on the deal have been on for a few months, and the contours are now being discussed.

Investment bank Avendus is likely advising Healthkart on the transaction, said the second person in the know, adding that “a full sale is also being contemplated”.

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Double track plans To be sure, the Temasek and ChrysCapital-backed nutrition firm has been working on a dual track transaction, where it is alternately exploring listing on the Indian bourses, Mint had reported on 18 September this year.

“A listing still remains an option. It all depends on the terms of the deal and the valuation,” said a third person familiar with the development. “Several private equity and venture capital backed companies are increasingly exploring dual track processes to ensure they maximize shareholder returns.”

GSK’s former consumer healthcare business was spun off and renamed Haleon in 2022. After the demerger, Haleon operates as an independent consumer health company focused on everyday health, while GSK focuses on biopharma (vaccines and specialty medicines). In India, it sells well-known brands such as Eno, Iodex, Otrivin, Sensodyne, among others.

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Emailed queries to the spokespersons of Haleon and Healthkart did not elicit any response. An Avendus spokesperson declined to comment.

Founded in 2011 by Sameer Maheshwari, HealthKart is a nutrition platform operating digital-first brands, including MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals and Gritzo across segments such as proteins, dietary supplements and kids’ nutrition. The company has over 200 offline stores in over 90 cities.

As per an October report by Entrackr, the company crossed the ₹2,000-crore revenue mark in financial year 2026 (FY26), while its profit before tax rose 30% during the year. HealthKart’s revenue from operations rose 56.2% to ₹2,052 crore in FY26 from ₹1,313 crore in FY25, as per the report.

In 2024, the company executed a $153 million secondary funding round led by ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal Alternates, as well as a buyback of employee stock options worth ₹55 crore.

Others such as Neo Group and existing investor A91 Partners also participated in the round at a valuation of about $500 million. In a secondary funding round, investors acquire a stake in a company from other investors, and no fresh capital is raised.

HealthKart’s other past and current backers include Sofina, Kae Capital, Peak XV and Sharrp Ventures.

India’s nutrition and supplements market is gaining momentum, as rising health awareness and wider online access drive demand for protein, vitamins and wellness products.

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HealthKart's top direct competitors in the online health, fitness and nutritional supplement market include Nutrabay, Hyugalife and HealthyHey. HealthKart is among the largest players in the segment.