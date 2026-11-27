UK-headquartered firm Haleon, spun off from GSK, is looking to expand beyond its traditional consumer health portfolio in India. The maker of Sensodyne, Eno and Iodex is in early talks to acquire a controlling stake in HealthKart, a digital-first nutrition and supplements firm, in a deal that could value it at $1.2-1.4 billion, three people with knowledge of the development said.

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“GSK is keen on the health and wellness segment, and has been looking for scaled assets to buy,” said the first person cited above, adding that the discussions on the deal have been on for a few months, and the contours are now being discussed.

Investment bank Avendus is likely advising Healthkart on the transaction, said the second person in the know, adding that “a full sale is also being contemplated”.

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Double track plans To be sure, the Temasek and ChrysCapital-backed nutrition firm has been working on a dual track transaction, where it is alternately exploring listing on the Indian bourses, Mint had reported on 18 September this year.

“A listing still remains an option. It all depends on the terms of the deal and the valuation,” said a third person familiar with the development. “Several private equity and venture capital backed companies are increasingly exploring dual track processes to ensure they maximize shareholder returns.”

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GSK’s former consumer healthcare business was spun off and renamed Haleon in 2022. After the demerger, Haleon operates as an independent consumer health company focused on everyday health, while GSK focuses on biopharma (vaccines and specialty medicines). In India, it sells well-known brands such as Eno, Iodex, Otrivin, Sensodyne, among others.

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Emailed queries to the spokespersons of Haleon and Healthkart did not elicit any response. An Avendus spokesperson declined to comment.

Founded in 2011 by Sameer Maheshwari, HealthKart is a nutrition platform operating digital-first brands, including MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals and Gritzo across segments such as proteins, dietary supplements and kids’ nutrition. The company has over 200 offline stores in over 90 cities.

As per an October report by Entrackr, the company crossed the ₹2,000-crore revenue mark in financial year 2026 (FY26), while its profit before tax rose 30% during the year. HealthKart’s revenue from operations rose 56.2% to ₹2,052 crore in FY26 from ₹1,313 crore in FY25, as per the report.

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In 2024, the company executed a $153 million secondary funding round led by ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal Alternates, as well as a buyback of employee stock options worth ₹55 crore.

Others such as Neo Group and existing investor A91 Partners also participated in the round at a valuation of about $500 million. In a secondary funding round, investors acquire a stake in a company from other investors, and no fresh capital is raised.

HealthKart’s other past and current backers include Sofina, Kae Capital, Peak XV and Sharrp Ventures.

India’s nutrition and supplements market is gaining momentum, as rising health awareness and wider online access drive demand for protein, vitamins and wellness products.

Also Read | Brookfield eyes more India deals as valuations become attractive

HealthKart's top direct competitors in the online health, fitness and nutritional supplement market include Nutrabay, Hyugalife and HealthyHey. HealthKart is among the largest players in the segment.

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Other recent transactions in the space include Fast&Up’s ₹300 crore fundraise from Elev8 Venture Partners and HyugaLife’s ₹100 crore from IvyCap Ventures. Smaller rounds include Earthful Supplements’ ₹26 crore from Fireside Ventures and V3 Ventures and Ace Blend’s $3.3 million round led by Fireside Ventures.

About the Authors Sneha Shah Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspa...Read More ✕ Sneha Shah Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey. Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private...Read More ✕ Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.



Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.



Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.