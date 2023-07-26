comScore
GSK Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit rises 10.8% on year to 132.2 crore
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GSK Pharma) on Wednesday reported an 10.8% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 132.2 crore. The company had reported a profit of 119.3 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit marginally fell by 0.8% from 133.43 crore in Q4FY23. GSK pharma share price opened at 1,400.35 apiece on BSE.

(more to come)

26 Jul 2023
