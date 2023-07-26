Hello User
Business News/ Companies / GSK Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit rises 10.8% on year to 132.2 crore

GSK Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit rises 10.8% on year to 132.2 crore

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

GSK Pharma's Q1FY24 net profit rises 10.8% to 132.2 crore YoY, but falls 0.8% sequentially; share price opens at 1,400.35 on BSE.

GSK pharma share price opened at 1,400.35 apiece on BSE.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GSK Pharma) on Wednesday reported an 10.8% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 132.2 crore. The company had reported a profit of 119.3 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit marginally fell by 0.8% from 133.43 crore in Q4FY23. GSK pharma share price opened at 1,400.35 apiece on BSE.

(more to come)

(more to come)

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST
