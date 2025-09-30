E-commerce under watch: Are GST cuts really reaching shoppers?

New Delhi: The Union government is closely monitoring customer grievances about goods and services tax GST relief not reaching them, and is bringing any discrepancies in the pass-through of tax benefits to the notice of e-commerce platforms, a person familiar with the development said.

In one instance, an e-commerce operator was found showing some products without the updated lower price. The matter was brought to the notice of the e-commerce platform, which promptly corrected it, said the person cited above. According to company, it was a technical glitch, this person said, without naming it.

The development shows the government is actively engaging with the industry to aid the transmission of the tax rate cut.

News agency PTI reported on Monday, quoting consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare, that the government's National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has received close to 3,000 complaints related to GST since the implementation of reduced taxes on 22 September, which will be shared with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for further action.

In cases where the grievance is about consumers not getting price relief on account of the seller not applying the new GST rates, the government may be able to quickly point out the aberration to the company. However, if prices don’t reflect the lower GST rate because sellers raised the base price, the issue could get complicated, as it is unclear which law the government can invoke.

The anti-profiteering regulatory framework that sought to prevent businesses from keeping the benefit of tax cuts and any additional input tax credit to themselves was phased out in April. However, the consumer affairs ministry is vigilant about the possibility of companies resorting to profiteering at the expense of customers.

Amazon, Flipkart respond

In response to a query from Mint, a spokesperson for Amazon said, “As part of our commitment to supporting sellers and facilitating compliance with government reforms, Amazon has implemented mechanisms to help sellers transition smoothly to the new GST rates effective September 22, 2025."

Sellers remain responsible for ensuring the correct GST rates and Product Tax Codes (PTCs) are applied to their products, and Amazon has proactively supported them with tools and guidance to review and maintain accuracy across their listings, Amazon said.

“Wherever possible, Amazon has automatically updated GST rates and PTCs on sellers’ listings for select product categories."

“While sellers on Amazon.in continue to have complete control over product pricing, we have enabled them to conveniently pass on benefits of GST reductions to customers in applicable categories," said Amazon.

Flipkart said it has taken several communication and tech enhancement measures to ensure that the GST reductions are passed on to customers, by sensitizing seller partners and providing a simplified seller dashboard with automatic backend updates of the new GST slabs, thereby making it easier for them to adopt the changes.

“Additionally, the company has undertaken training sessions and webinars to bring clarity to the sellers and to address seller queries. We have also been promoting the price benefits through a dedicated storefront initiative called ‘GST Bachat Utsav,’ which highlights tax-linked savings for customers," a company spokesperson told Mint.

The GST Council on 3 September announced the creation of a two-rate structure - 5% and 18% - abolishing the 12% and 28% slabs. It offered tax cuts on over 400 classes of products and services, including automobiles, textiles, air-conditioners, packaged foods, health and life insurance, aimed at boosting consumption. The government estimates the tax cuts could lift demand by up to ₹2 trillion.

Industry bodies and businesses have been actively engaging with the public through advertisements and announcements about lowered prices and commitments to fully pass on the benefit of the tax rate cuts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amazon said that as part of the ongoing ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival,’ the company enabled sellers to pass on over ₹100 crore in GST savings across appliances, fashion, everyday essentials and other applicable categories.

“The shopping festival also demonstrated Amazon.in’s reach and delivery speeds, with 40% of customer orders that were placed in the first 24 hours being delivered the same or next day across the country. Within just three days, customers from 100% of India’s serviceable PIN codes have placed orders on Amazon.in, bringing festive celebrations to households across Bharat," the e-commerce giant said.

"As part of our commitment to supporting sellers and helping them stay compliant with government reforms, we enabled a smooth transition to the new GST rates starting September 22. Through tools, automatic updation of tax codes, masterclasses on the changes and more, we empowered lakhs of sellers to conveniently implement GST benefits for customers," the company said in a statement, quoting Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, Amazon India.

“Customers can continue shopping and save more with these benefits, over and above fantastic deals, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival continues until Diwali," said Srivastava.

Mint reported on 22 September that companies like Life Insurance Corp. of India, United India Insurance Co., New India Assurance Co., cement manufacturer Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd, sewing machine maker Usha, air-conditioner maker Whirlpool, and healthcare and pharmaceutical company FDC had advertised price cuts to pass on the benefit of GST rate reduction to consumers.