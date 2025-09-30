E-commerce under watch: Are GST cuts really reaching shoppers?
In cases where the grievance is about consumers not getting price relief due to sellers not lowering price in line with new GST rates, the government may be able to point out the aberration to the company. But what if prices don’t reflect the lower GST rate because sellers raised the base price?
New Delhi: The Union government is closely monitoring customer grievances about goods and services tax GST relief not reaching them, and is bringing any discrepancies in the pass-through of tax benefits to the notice of e-commerce platforms, a person familiar with the development said.