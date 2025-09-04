GST revamp may spur hiring as companies boost output to meet festive demand

The rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) slabs will have a domino impact on permanent and temporary recruitment as the retail, manufacturing and auto sectors look at boosting capacity utilisation to meet an expected increase in demand.

Consulting and recruitment firms estimate that the reduced tax slabs, to be introduced on 22 September, a month ahead of Diwali, will allow companies to hire more as production increases.

“If we look at a back-of-the-envelope estimation, 60% of GDP is private consumption and if we take the entire consumption basket, if we assume that 25% is discretionary, it can give an upward boost of 15% to private consumption," noted Ranen Banerjee, partner and economic advisory leader for audit and consulting firm PwC India.

Banerjee estimates utilisation of factories will increase to 80% from the present 75%, which will “likely trigger the long-awaited private capex in capacity addition. This will lead to more direct employment as well as indirect employment generation."

Late Wednesday night, the GST Council scrapped the 12% and 28% rates and retained the tax at 5% and 18%. The council also lowered or eliminated GST for several items, and the impact will be felt largely by most fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, insurance and auto companies.

With the changes in GST, many businesses should be able to grow as consumer demand increases, thereby increasing the number of people they hire. Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer at staffing and recruitment firm TeamLease Digital, expects medium and small-scale enterprises to add to their manpower.

“With this change in GST slabs, many of these businesses should be able to grow and thereby increase the number of people they hire. While GST disrupted some unorganized jobs initially, it is expected to create more formal, skilled, and service-sector jobs in the long run," said Sharma.

Sales and marketing

Quess Corp estimates a fillip in the manufacturing industry, especially in sales roles.

“Organizations will increase manufacturing of these products, and this will directly lead to both manufacturing as well as sales-led employment in the country," said Lohit Bhatia, president-workforce management, at Quess Corp.

Sales and marketing profiles are in demand as India Inc gears up to meet its festive sales target. Large e-commerce operators have begun bulking up their seasonal workforce.

Amazon India rolled out 150,000 jobs across fulfilment centres, sort centres and last-mile delivery stations. Walmart-owned Flipkart has opened up 220,000 direct and indirect on-ground roles, including dark store workers, as it expands operations under its quick commerce arm ‘Minutes’ across more cities.

Additional demand

Retail logistics and ecommerce companies hire gig workers, temporary and permanent employees during this period to tide over additional demand. But whether the uptick in hiring is permanent or temporary is yet to be seen.

“Companies were willing to recruit more than usual during the festive season, but it will be the January-March period, which is a slow hiring time, when the impact of the new slabs on employment can be observed," said a senior executive of a recruitment company who did not want to be identified.

The festive season in India starts in August-September and goes on till December end.

While hiring could increase, consultants acknowledged that there are concerns regarding a drop in the government’s revenue from the revamped GST structure.

“While the estimated ₹48,000 crore revenue shortfall may raise concerns about fiscal space, past experience with GST implementation suggests that increased economic activity can offset short-term losses. If the reforms succeed in stimulating growth, medium-term revenue gains could restore fiscal balance and sustain public sector job creation," said M Pandiyan, a partner at audit and consulting firm Deloitte India.