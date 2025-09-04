GST revamp may spur hiring as companies boost output to meet festive demand
Summary
It remains to be seen whether the uptick in hiring will be permanent or temporary. For that, wait until the January-March period, which is a slow hiring time.
The rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) slabs will have a domino impact on permanent and temporary recruitment as the retail, manufacturing and auto sectors look at boosting capacity utilisation to meet an expected increase in demand.
