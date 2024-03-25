Hello User
Business News/ Companies / 'Gulal worth 5,202 ordered by one user': Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto report 'all-time high orders' on Holi 2024

'Gulal worth ₹5,202 ordered by one user': Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto report 'all-time high orders' on Holi 2024

Livemint

  • The quick-commerce platforms claimed to have clocked their highest-ever orders per minute (OPM) during holi.

Holi in not only festival of colours, but also delicacies and other festive essentials. But on the Holi-day, most of the shops mostly remain closed and people get tensed on how to buy essentials like colours, balloons and more.

However, with quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and others present online, delivery of white tee-shirts, water guns, balloons, colours and other festive essentials didn't stop.

In fact these quick-commerce platforms claimed to have clocked their highest-ever orders per minute (OPM) during holi.

Taking to X, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, the quick-commerce arm of Zomato, wrote, “We hit our all-time high orders, OPM (orders per minute), and almost every other metric on the board! Thank you for choosing us for your Holi needs."

It is becoming common for quick-commerce platforms these days to get good OPM during special occasions, as people are looking for instant deliveries.

“White T-shirt sales (are) spiking on Zepto this Holi… People are starting to realise that Zepto serves a lot more use cases than daily grocery," Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto said in a post on X.

He also shared another post, and wrote, “Holi is winding down and the after party is setting in. Landing detergents are spiking way beyond our expectations - Zepto never ceases to surprise me :)"

Menawhile, Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Adeepalli – who also leads Swiggy Instamart – shared a post saying a customer ordered Holi essentials comprising water guns, pichkari and gulal worth 5,202.

He wrote on X, “We know where the best Holi party in the country is still happening! 👀 A user from Gurgaon has ordered Holi essentials comprising water guns, pichkari and gulal worth INR 5202 (Sic)."

Earlier in a report in January, analysts at Bernstein had said that Swiggy dominated 37-39 percent of market share, while Zepto dominated 20 percent market share.

