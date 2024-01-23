Companies
Gunning for growth: Inside Bharat Forge’s defence bets
N Madhavan 10 min read 23 Jan 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Summary
- The auto component major believes its defence pivot is all set to pay off. Will it?
Pune/Chennai: It was late in March 2012. A record 580 exhibitors were displaying their wares at the seventh edition of the biennial DefExpo, India’s biggest defence exhibition, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. They included 232 foreign majors, from countries such as the US, Russia, France, Israel, the UK and Germany. All of them were hoping to catch the eye of the Indian defence establishment—the largest importer of weapons in the world then with an arms procurement budget of $16 billion. (India remains the largest importer even today, with an 11% share in global imports and an annual procurement budget of over $20 billion).
