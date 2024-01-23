Gunning for growth: Inside Bharat Forge’s defence bets

It was a blind leap of faith. “My father wanted to show the world that an Indian company can make a world-class gun," said Amit B. Kalyani, joint managing director, Bharat Forge. The plunge into gun making had nothing else going in its favour. This was years before Atmanirbhar Bharat became a buzzword. There was no certainty that the Indian army would procure guns locally and if it did so, what type of guns it would want. “As the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of the crankshaft, a complicated high-precision component, we were confident that if anyone in India could make guns, it was us," recalled Amit Kalyani.