Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee hits legal hurdle

A year after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa application, rulings from at least two US district courts have pushed the presidential proclamation towards a dead end.
At the heart of the two cases stalling the presidential proclamation are a group of nurses and 20 US attorney generals from almost half of the US states. The halt to Trump’s proclamation has implications for India's largest tech services companies, which send engineers to temporarily work in the US in specialised domains through H-1B visas.