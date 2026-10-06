Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee hits legal hurdle

A year after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa application, rulings from at least two US district courts have pushed the presidential proclamation towards a dead end.
A year after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa application, rulings from at least two US district courts have pushed the presidential proclamation towards a dead end.
At the heart of the two cases stalling the presidential proclamation are a group of nurses and 20 US attorney generals from almost half of the US states. The halt to Trump’s proclamation has implications for India's largest tech services companies, which send engineers to temporarily work in the US in specialised domains through H-1B visas.
At the heart of the two cases stalling the presidential proclamation are a group of nurses and 20 US attorney generals from almost half of the US states. The halt to Trump’s proclamation has implications for India's largest tech services companies, which send engineers to temporarily work in the US in specialised domains through H-1B visas.
For now, the two separate district courts in Massachusetts and California have halted the executive proclamation over the last 10 months, finding that the Trump administration went beyond its jurisdiction to issue such a proclamation.
Around 57,000 new H-1B visas were approved for Indians last year, down 28% from FY24. Last fiscal year, Indians received about half of the total new H-1B approvals. The US government follows an October-September financial calendar. Trump’s clampdown on H-1B visa holders has forced homegrown tech services companies to send fewer people on H-1B visas, according to a Mint report on 25 May.
This labour tightening is expected to have implications for the country’s $300 billion tech sector as the US is their biggest cash cow, accounting for at least a third to about half of its revenue. The country’s largest tech services firms, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. send executives to the US on H-1B visas to work with clients and are amongst the top 10 beneficiaries of such visas.
Labour tightening for these firms comes as they grapple with the rise of AI and concerns surrounding the relevance of IT services.
Two court challenges
The latest ruling came just a week ago when a coalition led by a California-based nurse staffing firm won a case challenging Trump’s proclamation in a California district court.
On 30 September, Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled on a motion brought by five organisations led by Global Nurse Force on 3 October 2025, finding that US agencies skipped seeking public comments, conducted no analysis of the impact on small businesses, did not consider alternatives, and ignored employers' reliance on the existing system.
He granted a temporary order blocking enforcement of the rules used to collect the $100,000 H-1B fee and added that the fee cannot be enforced under the 2025 proclamation or its 2026 extension until the agencies rewrite the rules.
Trump imposed the $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications through a proclamation on 19 September 2025, citing misuse of the programme. It does not apply to existing H-1B holders or renewals. On 18 September, he extended it by a year to 21 September 2027 without substantive changes.
“The Agency Defendants did not simply interpret the Proclamation, but set their own criteria for administering the fee and determining whether to grant exceptions from it,” read Judge Gilliam’s order dated 30 September.
“There is no question here that Agency Defendants failed to consider any alternatives or the reliance interests of the regulated parties,” the order noted.
This ruling came two months after another order that deemed the imposition unlawful. About 20 attorneys general, led by California’s Rob Bonta and Massachusetts’ Andrea Joy Campbell first filed a case in a Massachusetts district court on 12 December 2025 challenging the fee. They added that schools and colleges, which are mostly government or non-profit bodies, would be unable to absorb the $100,000 fee.
On 8 June, Judge Leo Sorokin struck down the fee entirely, stating that entry-restriction laws that the president relied on while passing the proclamation do not grant him taxing power. He added that while the president has broad immigration powers, he did not have the authority to impose a tax.
The two court rulings gain significance as the US heads for mid-term elections next month.
“I doubt most Americans are aware of H-1B policies in particular, but know the President is hostile to just about every immigration pathway. Polls seem to show that the public has turned against the Administration on the issue of immigration,” said Greg Siskind, co-founder of Siskind Susser Immigration Lawyers.
He added that for now, “the order is vacated, which means judges have said that the policy cannot be carried out until a trial where a judge can make a final decision. Judges have granted preliminary injunctions in these cases which means that the judge believed that the plaintiffs are likely to win at trial.”
A second lawyer suggested that the Trump administration could appeal to a higher court.
“In the short term, Trump can appeal to the relevant appellate court for the court which issued the injunction. We can have instances of conflicting decisions, and the administration has demonstrated its willingness to push its agenda by any means possible,” said Russell Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsel, a New Delhi-based law firm.
Siskind, who was co-counsel for the plaintiffs in the California case, said the administration could also approach the US Supreme Court. He advised employers to insulate themselves by "starting the process early, counseling workers to not leave the US after arrival unless absolutely necessary, staying abreast of changes."
For now, this issue comes after the Trump administration has been clamping down on H-1B visa holders in the US, citing abuse of the visa.
Pressure is also building in Congress, where Republican lawmakers have filed at least four bills this year to curb the programme. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'End H-1B Now Act' on 2 January and Greg Steube's EXILE Act on 9 February seek to end it. Eli Crane's 'End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026' introduced on 22 April, would pause new visas, and Chip Roy's bill on 4 June would cut the maximum stay to two years from six.