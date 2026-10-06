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Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee hits legal hurdle

Jas Bardia
5 min read6 Oct 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Indians accounted for about 57,000 new H-1B visa approvals last year, roughly half of the total, making the policy particularly significant for Indian professionals and IT companies.
Indians accounted for about 57,000 new H-1B visa approvals last year, roughly half of the total, making the policy particularly significant for Indian professionals and IT companies.(Reuters)
Summary

Two district courts have blocked enforcement of the fee, offering temporary relief to Indian technology firms that rely on H-1B visas to deploy skilled workers in the US.

Gift this article

A year after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa application, rulings from at least two US district courts have pushed the presidential proclamation towards a dead end.

A year after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa application, rulings from at least two US district courts have pushed the presidential proclamation towards a dead end.

At the heart of the two cases stalling the presidential proclamation are a group of nurses and 20 US attorney generals from almost half of the US states. The halt to Trump’s proclamation has implications for India's largest tech services companies, which send engineers to temporarily work in the US in specialised domains through H-1B visas.

At the heart of the two cases stalling the presidential proclamation are a group of nurses and 20 US attorney generals from almost half of the US states. The halt to Trump’s proclamation has implications for India's largest tech services companies, which send engineers to temporarily work in the US in specialised domains through H-1B visas.

For now, the two separate district courts in Massachusetts and California have halted the executive proclamation over the last 10 months, finding that the Trump administration went beyond its jurisdiction to issue such a proclamation.

Around 57,000 new H-1B visas were approved for Indians last year, down 28% from FY24. Last fiscal year, Indians received about half of the total new H-1B approvals. The US government follows an October-September financial calendar. Trump’s clampdown on H-1B visa holders has forced homegrown tech services companies to send fewer people on H-1B visas, according to a Mint report on 25 May.

This labour tightening is expected to have implications for the country’s $300 billion tech sector as the US is their biggest cash cow, accounting for at least a third to about half of its revenue. The country’s largest tech services firms, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. send executives to the US on H-1B visas to work with clients and are amongst the top 10 beneficiaries of such visas.

Labour tightening for these firms comes as they grapple with the rise of AI and concerns surrounding the relevance of IT services.

Also Read | Tech Industry Calls on Trump Administration to Withdraw New H-1B Visa Fee

Two court challenges

The latest ruling came just a week ago when a coalition led by a California-based nurse staffing firm won a case challenging Trump’s proclamation in a California district court.

On 30 September, Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled on a motion brought by five organisations led by Global Nurse Force on 3 October 2025, finding that US agencies skipped seeking public comments, conducted no analysis of the impact on small businesses, did not consider alternatives, and ignored employers' reliance on the existing system.

He granted a temporary order blocking enforcement of the rules used to collect the $100,000 H-1B fee and added that the fee cannot be enforced under the 2025 proclamation or its 2026 extension until the agencies rewrite the rules.

Trump imposed the $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications through a proclamation on 19 September 2025, citing misuse of the programme. It does not apply to existing H-1B holders or renewals. On 18 September, he extended it by a year to 21 September 2027 without substantive changes.

“The Agency Defendants did not simply interpret the Proclamation, but set their own criteria for administering the fee and determining whether to grant exceptions from it,” read Judge Gilliam’s order dated 30 September.

“There is no question here that Agency Defendants failed to consider any alternatives or the reliance interests of the regulated parties,” the order noted.

This ruling came two months after another order that deemed the imposition unlawful. About 20 attorneys general, led by California’s Rob Bonta and Massachusetts’ Andrea Joy Campbell first filed a case in a Massachusetts district court on 12 December 2025 challenging the fee. They added that schools and colleges, which are mostly government or non-profit bodies, would be unable to absorb the $100,000 fee.

On 8 June, Judge Leo Sorokin struck down the fee entirely, stating that entry-restriction laws that the president relied on while passing the proclamation do not grant him taxing power. He added that while the president has broad immigration powers, he did not have the authority to impose a tax.

Also Read | How America’s visa chaos may spark the next tech boom in India

The two court rulings gain significance as the US heads for mid-term elections next month.

“I doubt most Americans are aware of H-1B policies in particular, but know the President is hostile to just about every immigration pathway. Polls seem to show that the public has turned against the Administration on the issue of immigration,” said Greg Siskind, co-founder of Siskind Susser Immigration Lawyers.

He added that for now, “the order is vacated, which means judges have said that the policy cannot be carried out until a trial where a judge can make a final decision. Judges have granted preliminary injunctions in these cases which means that the judge believed that the plaintiffs are likely to win at trial.”

A second lawyer suggested that the Trump administration could appeal to a higher court.

“In the short term, Trump can appeal to the relevant appellate court for the court which issued the injunction. We can have instances of conflicting decisions, and the administration has demonstrated its willingness to push its agenda by any means possible,” said Russell Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsel, a New Delhi-based law firm.

Siskind, who was co-counsel for the plaintiffs in the California case, said the administration could also approach the US Supreme Court. He advised employers to insulate themselves by "starting the process early, counseling workers to not leave the US after arrival unless absolutely necessary, staying abreast of changes."

For now, this issue comes after the Trump administration has been clamping down on H-1B visa holders in the US, citing abuse of the visa.

Pressure is also building in Congress, where Republican lawmakers have filed at least four bills this year to curb the programme. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'End H-1B Now Act' on 2 January and Greg Steube's EXILE Act on 9 February seek to end it. Eli Crane's 'End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026' introduced on 22 April, would pause new visas, and Chip Roy's bill on 4 June would cut the maximum stay to two years from six.

Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTrump’s $100,000 H-1B fee hits legal hurdle

Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee hits legal hurdle

Jas Bardia
5 min read6 Oct 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Indians accounted for about 57,000 new H-1B visa approvals last year, roughly half of the total, making the policy particularly significant for Indian professionals and IT companies.
Indians accounted for about 57,000 new H-1B visa approvals last year, roughly half of the total, making the policy particularly significant for Indian professionals and IT companies.(Reuters)
Summary

Two district courts have blocked enforcement of the fee, offering temporary relief to Indian technology firms that rely on H-1B visas to deploy skilled workers in the US.

Gift this article

A year after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa application, rulings from at least two US district courts have pushed the presidential proclamation towards a dead end.

A year after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa application, rulings from at least two US district courts have pushed the presidential proclamation towards a dead end.

At the heart of the two cases stalling the presidential proclamation are a group of nurses and 20 US attorney generals from almost half of the US states. The halt to Trump’s proclamation has implications for India's largest tech services companies, which send engineers to temporarily work in the US in specialised domains through H-1B visas.

At the heart of the two cases stalling the presidential proclamation are a group of nurses and 20 US attorney generals from almost half of the US states. The halt to Trump’s proclamation has implications for India's largest tech services companies, which send engineers to temporarily work in the US in specialised domains through H-1B visas.

For now, the two separate district courts in Massachusetts and California have halted the executive proclamation over the last 10 months, finding that the Trump administration went beyond its jurisdiction to issue such a proclamation.

Around 57,000 new H-1B visas were approved for Indians last year, down 28% from FY24. Last fiscal year, Indians received about half of the total new H-1B approvals. The US government follows an October-September financial calendar. Trump’s clampdown on H-1B visa holders has forced homegrown tech services companies to send fewer people on H-1B visas, according to a Mint report on 25 May.

This labour tightening is expected to have implications for the country’s $300 billion tech sector as the US is their biggest cash cow, accounting for at least a third to about half of its revenue. The country’s largest tech services firms, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. send executives to the US on H-1B visas to work with clients and are amongst the top 10 beneficiaries of such visas.

Labour tightening for these firms comes as they grapple with the rise of AI and concerns surrounding the relevance of IT services.

Also Read | Tech Industry Calls on Trump Administration to Withdraw New H-1B Visa Fee

Two court challenges

The latest ruling came just a week ago when a coalition led by a California-based nurse staffing firm won a case challenging Trump’s proclamation in a California district court.

On 30 September, Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled on a motion brought by five organisations led by Global Nurse Force on 3 October 2025, finding that US agencies skipped seeking public comments, conducted no analysis of the impact on small businesses, did not consider alternatives, and ignored employers' reliance on the existing system.

He granted a temporary order blocking enforcement of the rules used to collect the $100,000 H-1B fee and added that the fee cannot be enforced under the 2025 proclamation or its 2026 extension until the agencies rewrite the rules.

Trump imposed the $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications through a proclamation on 19 September 2025, citing misuse of the programme. It does not apply to existing H-1B holders or renewals. On 18 September, he extended it by a year to 21 September 2027 without substantive changes.

“The Agency Defendants did not simply interpret the Proclamation, but set their own criteria for administering the fee and determining whether to grant exceptions from it,” read Judge Gilliam’s order dated 30 September.

“There is no question here that Agency Defendants failed to consider any alternatives or the reliance interests of the regulated parties,” the order noted.

This ruling came two months after another order that deemed the imposition unlawful. About 20 attorneys general, led by California’s Rob Bonta and Massachusetts’ Andrea Joy Campbell first filed a case in a Massachusetts district court on 12 December 2025 challenging the fee. They added that schools and colleges, which are mostly government or non-profit bodies, would be unable to absorb the $100,000 fee.

On 8 June, Judge Leo Sorokin struck down the fee entirely, stating that entry-restriction laws that the president relied on while passing the proclamation do not grant him taxing power. He added that while the president has broad immigration powers, he did not have the authority to impose a tax.

Also Read | How America’s visa chaos may spark the next tech boom in India

The two court rulings gain significance as the US heads for mid-term elections next month.

“I doubt most Americans are aware of H-1B policies in particular, but know the President is hostile to just about every immigration pathway. Polls seem to show that the public has turned against the Administration on the issue of immigration,” said Greg Siskind, co-founder of Siskind Susser Immigration Lawyers.

He added that for now, “the order is vacated, which means judges have said that the policy cannot be carried out until a trial where a judge can make a final decision. Judges have granted preliminary injunctions in these cases which means that the judge believed that the plaintiffs are likely to win at trial.”

A second lawyer suggested that the Trump administration could appeal to a higher court.

“In the short term, Trump can appeal to the relevant appellate court for the court which issued the injunction. We can have instances of conflicting decisions, and the administration has demonstrated its willingness to push its agenda by any means possible,” said Russell Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsel, a New Delhi-based law firm.

Siskind, who was co-counsel for the plaintiffs in the California case, said the administration could also approach the US Supreme Court. He advised employers to insulate themselves by "starting the process early, counseling workers to not leave the US after arrival unless absolutely necessary, staying abreast of changes."

For now, this issue comes after the Trump administration has been clamping down on H-1B visa holders in the US, citing abuse of the visa.

Pressure is also building in Congress, where Republican lawmakers have filed at least four bills this year to curb the programme. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'End H-1B Now Act' on 2 January and Greg Steube's EXILE Act on 9 February seek to end it. Eli Crane's 'End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026' introduced on 22 April, would pause new visas, and Chip Roy's bill on 4 June would cut the maximum stay to two years from six.

Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTrump’s $100,000 H-1B fee hits legal hurdle
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