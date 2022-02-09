H-1B visa filing season for FY23 is here. All you need to know in 10 points

United States H1-B visa filing season is here, and the competition for one of the most coveted and popular visas around the world has only intensified over the years. The US government has announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2023 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern Time (ET) on 1 March and run through noon (ET) on 18 March.

