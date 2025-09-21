Indian firms at risk of litigation from Project Firewall’s open language, wide scope
Nehal Chaliawala , Varun Sood 4 min read 21 Sept 2025, 07:14 pm IST
Launched by the US Department of Labour, Project Firewall stipulates investigations against employers to maximize H-1B programme compliance. Legal experts say the language in such provisions typically grants the US government wide discretion.
Mumbai: The US government’s Project Firewall, which outlines how to enforce the new H-1B visa rules, could expose employers, including Indian information technology services firms, to investigation and litigation, given its open-ended language, experts say.
