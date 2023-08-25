HAL, L&T to potentially bid for ISRO's small satellite launch rocket: Report

HAL, L&T to potentially bid for ISRO's small satellite launch rocket: Report1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is a low-cost means to launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg (1,102 lb) into low-earth orbit.
Industry major Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Aeronautics are firms that may bid in efforts to privatize its small satellite launch rocket, reported Reuters on 25 August.
