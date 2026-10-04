Haldia Petrochemicals-arm Adperma plans public listing, downstream expansion, says MD Navanit Narayan

New Delhi: State-run Indian Oil Corp-backed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd’s (HPL) speciality chemicals and advanced polymers subsidiary, Adperma Pvt. Ltd, is exploring a public listing.

Private-sector firm Adperma plans to increase its phenol and acetone production, which are used to make polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins for lightweight, shatterproof plastics in the automotive industry, electronics, and high-performance protective coatings, said the firm's executive director Navanit Narayan in an interview. He is also the HPL managing director and chief executive officer.

Advertisement

Adperma's first phenol plant in Haldia, West Bengal, developed with a capex of ₹6,000 crore, will be inaugurated on 14 October. The facility will have a capacity of 345,000 tonnes per annum of phenol and 215,000 tonnes per annum of acetone. Given that India imports about 50% of its requirement for these chemicals, the plant would also help reduce imports of chemicals from West Asia and Southeast Asia.

Adperma currently operates a 9,000 tonne per annum facility for Refined LMW Polyethylene (Refined PE Wax) used in paints and coatings, asphalt and bitumen modification, printing ink, flow modifiers, and cosmetics, among others.

Speaking about expansion plans, the executive said the company has identified projects that will use phenol and acetone as raw materials. “So we get to extract the maximum value from this investment,” he said.

Advertisement

Narayan, who till recently was the whole-time director and chief executive officer of Haldia Petrochemicals, was appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the company (Haldia Petrochemicals) on 30 September.

While phenol is used in laminates and the plywood industry, among others, acetone is used in the pharmaceutical industry and personal care products, including sanitizers and nail polish remover.

Also Read | AM Green to invest $25 bn for AI data centre in Uttar Pradesh

Raising production of acetone and phenol He also said that in the next few years, the company would look at increasing its production capacity for phenol and acetone as the demand for these products and their byproducts is set to increase with a growing economy and urbanization.

"So, as the market develops and evolves, our plant can go up to 400,000 tonnes. With some minor investment, we can scale up. The first year or two will be stabilizing operations and the market. We expect the market to grow by 8% to 10%. And as the market size increases, say in the next three to four years, we should be looking at going beyond 345 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum)," he said.

Advertisement

Noting that India imports most of its chemical requirements and that two other companies, Deepak Phenolics and state-run Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, are the major manufacturers of phenol and acetone, he said there is an adequate market opportunity to meet domestic demand while reducing import dependence. The overall consumption of phenol and acetone is around 650,000 tonnes, with acetone accounting for 300,000 tonnes. India's phenol and acetone market is valued at around ₹20,000 crore.

"We have a very nascent industry compared to the size of the economy. Anything you touch contains some form of chemical, including your phone and paper. India is very import-dependent. Our vision is to add value to every molecule we produce," Narayan said.

Regarding an initial public offering for the newly formed subsidiary, he said internal discussions are underway, but there is no concrete road map or timeline.

Advertisement

"So far, we have been raising debt, and with equity coming from the group itself, we have been able to grow. And as we grow further, I think we will look at AdPerma going public. So that's something that we will definitely evaluate at the right time," he said.

While New York-headquartered The Chatterjee Group (TCG) is a key shareholder of HPL, the West Bengal government, and Indian Oil, own minority shareholdings in Haldia Petrochemicals.

According to Narayan, lower oil prices have eased some pressure, but volatility due to the West Asia conflict and supply chain disruptions remains a concern for downstream industries.

Also Read | How the GOBARdhan scheme helps in achieving energy security and transition

Key takeaways Adperma explores a future IPO to fund its speciality chemical expansion plans. Haldia Petrochemicals’ new ₹ 6,000 crore West Bengal facility will open on 14 October. The Haldia unit adds 345,000 tonnes of phenol and 215,000 tonnes of acetone capacity. Adperma aims to slash India’s 50% reliance on imports for essential chemical building blocks. Strategic downstream expansion will turn raw phenol and acetone into high-value derivatives.

Advertisement

About the Author Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.