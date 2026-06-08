Sensodyne maker Haleon to invest £175 million in first manufacturing plant in India

Haleon, the maker of sensitivity toothpaste Sensodyne, will invest £175 million to set up its first oral health manufacturing plant in India, a top executive at the firm said. The company has manufactured its products through third-party contractors in India until now, and the investment reflects its conviction in the Indian market and the potential it sees here.
“The total investment we are making is £175 million, which is about ₹2,000 crore. All of this investment will be made by Haleon India through our reserves and the cash on our books,” Kedar Lele, president, Haleon Indian Subcontinent, said during a media round table on the plant setup. The plant will be based in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, next to Indore, and will be completed over the next to three years, he added.