Hard lesson: The dark reality of Simplilearn’s job guarantee plan
Samiksha Goel 10 min read 10 Jun 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Summary
- Edtech firm Simplilearn, backed by Blackstone, ran a job guarantee programme between late 2021 and mid 2023. It guaranteed job placements after learners completed certain online courses. Over the course of many months, the company enrolled 900 learners. What happened next? Here’s the inside story.
Bengaluru: I applied for 80 jobs but received only one call," said Maniraj Pattamsetti, a mechanical engineering graduate from Bengaluru, who enrolled in edtech company Simplilearn Solutions’ job guarantee programme in September 2022.
