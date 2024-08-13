Harley-Davidson dealers accuse bike maker of hogging profits
John Keilman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Aug 2024, 08:11 PM IST
SummaryExcess inventory and showroom upgrade requirements risk harming the “Golden Goose.”
A group that represents more than 200 of Harley-Davidson’s U.S. dealers said the motorcycle maker has boosted its profit margins at their expense, threatening their viability.
