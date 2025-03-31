Harley-Davidson wants payback if Europe targets its bikes
John Keilman , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 31 Mar 2025, 05:21 PM IST
SummaryTariffs could lift motorcycle prices to six figures in some countries. Sales are already under pressure in the hypercompetitive European market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A Harley-Davidson isn’t cheap, no matter where you buy it.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less