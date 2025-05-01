Harrods has become the latest high-profile retailer to fall victim to a cyber-attack, following similar incidents at Marks & Spencer (M&S) and the Co-op. The luxury department store was forced to restrict internet access at its locations on Thursday as a precautionary measure after attempts were made to gain unauthorised access to some of its systems.

In a statement, Harrods said its experienced IT security team acted swiftly to safeguard its systems, resulting in temporary internet restrictions across its sites. Despite this, all stores-including the Knightsbridge flagship, H Beauty outlets, and airport branches-remain open, and the website continues to operate normally.

The retailer reassured customers that no action is required on their part and that it does not believe any customer data has been compromised. Updates will be provided as necessary.

This incident comes amid ongoing disruption at M&S, where a ransomware attack has forced the suspension of online orders for over a week.

The retailer continues to face operational challenges, including issues with contactless payments and stock shortages in stores.

The cyber-attack has wiped more than £500 million off M&S’s stock market value, reflecting investor concerns over the prolonged impact on the business.

The cyber-attack on M&S had a financial impact, with its share price falling nearly 9% since the breach was announced on 22 April.

Similarly, the Co-op has taken steps to protect its systems after detecting attempted breaches, shutting down parts of its IT infrastructure. While some back-office and call centre services have been affected, all Co-op stores and funeral homes remain open and trading as usual. Staff have been advised to keep cameras on during online meetings as a precaution.

Cybersecurity experts have noted that ransomware groups aim to maximise disruption to pressure companies into paying ransoms, targeting critical systems such as online ordering and payment processing.

Harrods Mohamed al Fayed controversy Harrods, the iconic luxury department store, has faced significant challenges beyond recent cyber-attacks. The store remains embroiled in controversy stemming from historic allegations against its former owner, Mohamed Al Fayed. Between 1985 and 2010, Al Fayed has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual assault, rape, and coercion during his tenure at Harrods. These allegations, which date back as far as 1977, have prompted a public apology from the current management, who described the period as a “shameful” chapter in the store’s history.