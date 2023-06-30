Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, compared HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh’s retirement announcement to Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell from cricket. In a post on Twitter, Harsh Goenka said he feels the same as he felt during the cricket legend’s retirement announcement.

“In #DeepakParekh’s retirement, I feel the same today as I felt the day Sachin Tendulkar retired. A true titan in the financial world, a crisis advisor to both governments and many senior industrialists, he has been instrumental in making #HDFC a trusted and a household name," Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Sadaf Sayeed, CEO at Muthoot MicroFin, said also called Deepak Parekh a “legend" and said that he will be missed.

“Wow! a legend Deepak Parekh retires from HDFC Board after successful merger of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank. Much to learn from him for many business owners , how to create high quality intitution , maintain good governance and let go at the right time. You will be missed sir," Sadaf Sayeed said.

In his last letter to the shareholders, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Friday announced his retirement ahead of the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger. Deepak Parekh also exuded confidence that the synergies between HDFC Bank and the group companies will deepen with the bank taking on the mantle of ownership of the group following the reverse merger.

"For HDFC Bank, a home loan customer marks the beginning of a journey of having a customer in perpetuity. HDFC Bank is excited at the prospect of cross-selling an array of asset and liability products to home loan customers. This will be done seamlessly on their digitalisation platforms – all through a one-click experience," he said.

"The confidence I derive is the agreed tenet of this integration --preserving the fabric of the ‘HDFC way of working’. This has also been publicly articulated by the leadership at HDFC Bank," Deepak Parekh said.