Have hired more data scientists than any other ad agency: Wavemaker India CEO
Wavemaker acquires primary data through QR (quick response) codes, contests etc. It then enhances it to be able to present personalized ads which can be targeted based on geography, language etc. It has about 15 clients for which it manages data strategies.
New Delhi: Last year, when WPP group-owned advertising agency Wavemaker India was firming up its hiring plans, it didn’t go out looking for the conventional copywriters, designers or creative directors. More than four-fifths, or over 120 people out of the 150 employees that were hired in FY24 were either data scientists or tech-oriented.