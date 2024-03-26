Have McKinsey and its consulting rivals got too big?
The Economist , The Economist 7 min read 26 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST
SummaryThe consulting revenues of the industry’s most important firms—including the triumvirate of strategy advisers (Bain, BCG and McKinsey), the “big four” accounting giants (Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC) and Accenture (also the world’s largest outsourcer)—grew by 20% in 2021 and then 13% in 2022.
AN ANONYMOUS MEMO briefly circled the web in March. The authors, who claimed to be former partners at McKinsey, rebuked the illustrious strategy consultancy for its pursuit in recent years of “unchecked and unmanaged growth", and chastised its leadership for, of all things, a “lack of strategic focus". With humility typical of McKinseyites, they warned that “an organisation of genuine greatness" was at risk of being lost.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less