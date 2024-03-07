Havells can make a mark in kitchen appliances, but slowly
SummaryConsidering a potential market share of 7-8% in the organized space, a new product category would add revenue of ₹1,000 crore over the next three to four years.
Havells India Ltd is expanding its wings a little bit more. Currently, it is present in categories such as switchgears, cables, lighting and air conditioners. It now plans to introduce kitchen appliances such as cooktops, hobs, chimneys and other built-in appliances in its portfolio. These products are expected to be launched in May.